Saturday, June 16, 2018
Gangster Abu Salem sent to jail for seven years by Delhi court for extortion

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2018 2:56:44 pm
A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced gangster Abu Salem to seven years rigorous imprisonment for demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman in 2002.

The court passed the order after hearing arguments on sentence by the prosecution and the defence lawyers. It had convicted Salem in the case on May 26.

In the extortion case lodged in Delhi, it was alleged that Salem had demanded Rs 5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta, a resident of Greater Kailash in south Delhi, in 2002.

