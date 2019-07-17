Gangster, 3 who helped him escape killed: UP cops

Four alleged criminals were shot dead in separate encounters by police in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts on Tuesday. Three policemen, including a Deputy SP, suffered injuries.

Muzaffarnagar Police shot one Rohit Sandu, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, and his aide, Rakesh Yadav in an encounter near Bilaspur village in Muzaffarnagar. Rohit was a resident of Johra village in Mansoorpur while Yadav was a resident of Ayodhya. Two policemen, Ajay Kumar and Vineet Kapasia, suffered injuries. They were released after primary treatment at hospital, police said.

Sandu escaped from police custody when a police team escorting him was ambushed by six people near Salarpur village in Muzaffarnagar on July 2. A sub-inspector, Durg Vijay Singh, who was shot at, died at a Delhi hospital on July 11. All four were involved in the attack on a police team on July 2, the police said.

In Meerut, two members of the Sandu gang, Rajat alias Ravindra and Amit alias Sheru, were killed in an encounter on Sardhana-Daurala state highway Tuesday afternoon. They were also involved in the attack on the police team in Muzaffarnagar on July 2, the police said.

Deputy SP (Daurala) Jitendra Sargam, was injured in the exchange of fire.

“They were in a car and when we asked them to stop, they sped away… They were intercepted on Sardhana-Daurala road. The criminals opened fire and we retaliated. Both were killed on the spot,” said Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni.

“The plan to get Sandu freed was hatched by one Bhupendra Baafar, who wanted the killing of another gangster, Sushil Moonch, who is lodged in Muzaffarnagar jail. We arrested Baafar from Muzaffarnagar on July 12,” said Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhisek Yadav.