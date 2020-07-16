Gangrape victim, mother mowed down by accused in tractor, say UP police

The Kasganj Superintendent of Police said the murder was the fallout of a feud between two families. The teen’s father was jailed for allegedly killing the accused’s father in 2016 over a financial quarrel. (Representational) The Kasganj Superintendent of Police said the murder was the fallout of a feud between two families. The teen’s father was jailed for allegedly killing the accused’s father in 2016 over a financial quarrel. (Representational)

A 17-YEAR-OLD gangrape victim and her mother were killed after one of her rapists ran over them with a tractor in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district on Tuesday, police said. The accused, aged 35, was arrested on Wednesday and a murder case was registered against him and his younger brother, they said.

Around two months later, the son of the murdered man allegedly kidnapped this girl, who was 13 at the time. She was rescued by the police a few days later. In her statement, she had alleged that three men raped her.

The police had then registered a gangrape case and sections of the POCSO Act were also invoked. The three accused were arrested and sent to jail.

“The accused was out on bail and on Tuesday evening, when the mother and daughter were returning from the market, he allegedly crushed both to death by running them over with his tractor…he fled on foot and left the tractor behind,” said the SP.

