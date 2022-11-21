Suspended Andaman labour officer R L Rishi arrested in gangrape case

Suspended Andaman Labour Commissioner R L Rishi, one of the accused in the sexual assault and gangrape case filed by a 21-year-old woman last month, was arrested in Port Blair on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

On October 1, Rishi, along with former Chief Secretary of A&N Islands Jitendra Narain, was named in an FIR filed at the Aberdeen police station in Port Blair, based on the woman’s complaint where she alleged that they had lured her with the promise of a government job. Narain was arrested earlier this month after a Sessions Court in Port Blair rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Rishi and Rinku, a hotel owner also accused in the case, were absconding since the time of filing of the FIR, and their bail pleas had been rejected by the court in Port Blair. The A&N police had announced Rs 1 lakh reward for information on each of the two persons.

The woman in her complaint gave a detailed account of the violent sexual attack on her on two occasions at night in April and May at Narain’s official residence in Port Blair.

Probing allegations of gangrape and sexual assault against former Chief Secretary, Andaman & Nicobar (A&N) Islands, Jitendra Narain, and Labour Commissioner R L Rishi by a 21-year-old woman, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the A&N Police then found evidence and recorded key witness statements pointing to an alleged job-for-sex racket, The Indian Express reported.