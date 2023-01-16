Ganga Vilas cruise gets stuck on third day in Bihar due to ‘shallow water’

Days after it was flagged off remotely by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ganga Vilas cruise got stuck on the third day of its 51-day journey due to shallow water in Bihar’s Chhapra, news agency ANI quoted officials as saying on Monday.

The flagship cruise, which set sail on January 13, was supposed to dock near Chirand Saran, a historically significant area 11 km southeast of Chhapra. However, ‘shallow water’ near the Doriganj district impeded its journey.

Policemen watch the MV Ganga Vilas set sail on the River Ganga after it was flagged-off remotely by PM Narendra Modi on January 13. (AP) Policemen watch the MV Ganga Vilas set sail on the River Ganga after it was flagged-off remotely by PM Narendra Modi on January 13. (AP)

After news of the cruise being stuck reached officials, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team arrived and rescued tourists in a small boat to facilitate their journey to Chirand Saran. Satendra Singh, CO in Chhapra, said that adequate arrangements have been provided for the tourists.

“SDRF team is stationed at the ghat so that immediate action can be taken on any untoward situation. Due to less water, there is a problem in bringing the cruise to the shore. Therefore, efforts are being made to bring tourists through small boats,” Singh told ANI.

Set sail from Varanasi, the cruise ship, MV Ganga Vilas, will cover 3,200 km over 51 days, crossing 27 river systems and several states before ending its journey at Dibrugarh. The voyage is packed with visits to 50 tourist spots, including World Heritage spots, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.

People aboard the world’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas after it was flagged off. (PTI) People aboard the world’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas after it was flagged off. (PTI)

It will make pit-stops to cover the famous Ganga Arti in Varanasi, the Buddhist site of Sarnath; and even Majuli, the largest river island in Assam. The travellers will also visit the Bihar School Of Yoga and Vikramshila University. The cruise will traverse through the Sunderbans in the Bay of Bengal delta, as well as the Kaziranga National Park.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is the coordinator of this ship tourism project. While speaking on the safety of the tourists travelling through the international borders of India and Bangladesh, Union Minister for Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, said, “All the facilities and security protocols have been taken care of for the tourists. The Government of India is taking several steps to promote cruise tourism in the country.”

(With ANI inputs)