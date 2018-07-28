Ganga stretch from Haridwar to Unnao unfit for drinking, bathing: NGT

The environment body directed the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to install display boards at a gap of 100 kilometres, to indicate whether the water was fit for bathing or drinking. The environment body directed the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to install display boards at a gap of 100 kilometres, to indicate whether the water was fit for bathing or drinking.

THE NATIONAL Green Tribunal on Friday said that the stretch of the Ganga between Haridwar and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was unfit for drinking and bathing. It said innocent people drank and bathed in it with reverence without knowing it may adversely affect their health.

“If cigarette packets can contain a warning saying it is ‘injurious to health’, why not the people be informed of the adverse effects (of the river water),” the NGT said.

The bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel told the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to install display boards at a gap of 100 kilometres specifying whether the water was fit for bathing or drinking.

“Do people of this country know that Ganga water is unfit for drinking and bathing? They perform achamana (purification ritual) thinking that they will go to heaven. Can you imagine which heaven will they go to if they drink this polluted water,” noted the bench.

The bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi and expert members S S Gabrayal and Nagin Nanda, said, “We are of the view that on account of great reverence to great Ganga, innocent persons may drink, do achamana and bathe without knowing that the water is unfit for consumption. It is of utmost necessity to comply with the right to live of persons using Ganga water and they are put to notice about the fitness of water.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App