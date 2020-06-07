Ganga Quest sees participation of a million from across world

The quiz focused on the historical and cultural significance of Ganga, flora and fauna, current affairs, geography, famous places and personalities and governance, among other things. (File) The quiz focused on the historical and cultural significance of Ganga, flora and fauna, current affairs, geography, famous places and personalities and governance, among other things. (File)

Over a million contestants from around the globe participated in Ganga Quest 2020 organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

In a statement, NMCG said the Ganga quiz saw participation from 10 countries — Saudi Arabia, the US, Nepal, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, Oman, Nigeria, Australia and Singapore. It further said that more than 1 lakh schools participated in the event — organised in collaboration with the Tree Craze Foundation, an NGO.

A virtual conference was held on Friday to announce the winners. The conference was attended by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State, Jal Shakti, Rattan Lal Kataria, Jal Shakti Secretary U P Singh and Director General, NMCG, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra.

“Mishra also appreciated the NMCG and Tree Craze Foundation teams for the massive effort involved in the seamless operation of the Ganga Quest 2020, which brought together over a million people from various parts of the world closer to the Ganga,” said the statement.

The quiz was held over three rounds. It focused on the historical and cultural significance of Ganga, flora and fauna, current affairs, geography, famous places and personalities and governance, among other things.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd