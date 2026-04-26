Ganga Expressway opening: PM Modi to inaugurate UP’s longest expressway on April 29

Ganga Expressway will be the longest expressway in Uttar Pradesh (Image: UPEIDA)

Ganga Expressway Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Ganga Expressway on April 29. Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the Ganga Expressway will be the longest expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Ganga Expressway latest news

Spanning 594 km, the six-lane, access-controlled Ganga Expressway stretches from Meerut to Prayagraj. This access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor has been built at a total cost of around Rs 36,230 crore.

Ganga Expressway route

The Ganga Expressway is set to enhance east–west connectivity. It will cut travel time from nearly 12 hours to 6-8 hours and connect 12 districts, strengthening UP’s economy. The expressway will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, RaeBareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.