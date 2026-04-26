Ganga Expressway opening: PM Modi to inaugurate UP’s longest expressway on April 29

Spanning 594 km, the six-lane, access-controlled Ganga Expressway stretches from Meerut to Prayagraj. This access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor has been built at a total cost of around Rs 36,230 crore.
The Ganga Expressway is set to enhance east–west connectivity. It will cut travel time from nearly 12 hours to 6-8 hours and connect 12 districts, strengthening UP’s economy. The expressway will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, RaeBareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.
Ganga Expressway update
The Ganga Expressway is expected to serve as a backbone for a broader expressway network in the state. It will link several corridors both operational and planned, including the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway, Farrukhabad Link Expressway, and the proposed extension from Meerut to Haridwar.
Ganga Expressway opening is scheduled for April 29 (Image: UPEIDA)
Ganga Expressway inauguration details: Here’s how it will transform connectivity in UP
The Ganga Expressway will be a fully access controlled and designed for a closed toll system. It will facilitate construction of all-weather high speed access controlled expressway, which will decongest the increasing traffic on existing road network.
The expressway also features a 3.5-km-long airstrip in Shahjahanpur to support emergency take-off and landing of Indian Air Force aircraft. Nearly 250 cameras have been installed along the airstrip.
The Ganga Expressway project will also provide direct high speed connectivity from National Capital Region. It will decrease travel time of goods and people substantially. The expressway project is also expected to give a boost to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More