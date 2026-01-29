Ganga Expressway opening date nears: FASTag toll trials completed on UP’s longest expressway; check current status

Ganga Expressway completion date: Earlier this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to complete construction of the Ganga Expressway by the end of February 2026.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJan 29, 2026 10:33 AM IST
FASTag toll trials have been successfully completed on Ganga Expressway. (Image: UPEIDA)FASTag toll trials have been successfully completed on Ganga Expressway. (Image: UPEIDA)
Ganga Expressway opening date, Ganga Expressway update: The much-awaited Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is closer to opening after successful FASTag toll trials. Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the Ganga Expressway will be the longest expressway in the state. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to complete construction of the Ganga Expressway by the end of February 2026.

Also Read | Lucknow to Kanpur in just 30 minutes: Here’s how the new expressway in Uttar Pradesh could transform everyday travel

Ganga Expressway current status, Ganga Expressway project

Spanning 594 km, the six-lane, access-controlled Ganga Expressway stretches from Meerut to Prayagraj. According to UPEIDA, 95 per cent of work on the Ganga Expressway has been completed, including all 1,498 structures, with an opening expected next month.

Ganga Expressway inauguration date nears (Image: UPEIDA) Ganga Expressway inauguration date nears (Image: UPEIDA)

Ganga Expressway route, Ganga Expressway news

The Ganga Expressway is set to enhance east–west connectivity. It will cut travel time from nearly 12 hours to 6-8 hours and connect 12 districts, strengthening UP’s economy. The expressway will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, RaeBareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Ganga Expressway inauguration date nears (Image: UPEIDA) Ganga Expressway inauguration date nears (Image: UPEIDA)

Ganga Expressway inauguration: Here’s how it will transform connectivity in UP

Built at a cost of more than Rs 36,000 crore, the Ganga Expressway starts from village Bijoli in district Meerut and will terminate at JudapurDandu village in district Prayagraj. This expressway will be a fully access controlled and designed for a closed toll system. It will facilitate construction of all-weather high speed access controlled expressway, which will decongest the increasing traffic on existing road network.

The expressway also features a 3.5-km-long airstrip in Shahjahanpur to support emergency take-off and landing of Indian Air Force aircraft. Nearly 250 cameras have been installed along the airstrip.

The Ganga Expressway project will also provide direct high speed connectivity from National Capital Region. It will decrease travel time of goods and people substantially. The expressway project is also expected to give a boost to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc.

Anish Mondal
