Ganga Expressway opening date nears: FASTag toll trials completed on UP’s longest expressway; check current status

Ganga Expressway opening date, Ganga Expressway update: The much-awaited Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is closer to opening after successful FASTag toll trials. Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the Ganga Expressway will be the longest expressway in the state. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to complete construction of the Ganga Expressway by the end of February 2026.
Ganga Expressway current status, Ganga Expressway project
Spanning 594 km, the six-lane, access-controlled Ganga Expressway stretches from Meerut to Prayagraj. According to UPEIDA, 95 per cent of work on the Ganga Expressway has been completed, including all 1,498 structures, with an opening expected next month.
Ganga Expressway inauguration date nears (Image: UPEIDA)
Ganga Expressway route, Ganga Expressway news
The Ganga Expressway is set to enhance east–west connectivity. It will cut travel time from nearly 12 hours to 6-8 hours and connect 12 districts, strengthening UP’s economy. The expressway will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, RaeBareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.
Ganga Expressway inauguration date nears (Image: UPEIDA)
Ganga Expressway inauguration: Here’s how it will transform connectivity in UP
Built at a cost of more than Rs 36,000 crore, the Ganga Expressway starts from village Bijoli in district Meerut and will terminate at JudapurDandu village in district Prayagraj. This expressway will be a fully access controlled and designed for a closed toll system. It will facilitate construction of all-weather high speed access controlled expressway, which will decongest the increasing traffic on existing road network.
The expressway also features a 3.5-km-long airstrip in Shahjahanpur to support emergency take-off and landing of Indian Air Force aircraft. Nearly 250 cameras have been installed along the airstrip.
The Ganga Expressway project will also provide direct high speed connectivity from National Capital Region. It will decrease travel time of goods and people substantially. The expressway project is also expected to give a boost to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More