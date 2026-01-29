Ganga Expressway opening date nears: FASTag toll trials completed on UP’s longest expressway; check current status

Ganga Expressway opening date, Ganga Expressway update: The much-awaited Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is closer to opening after successful FASTag toll trials. Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the Ganga Expressway will be the longest expressway in the state. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to complete construction of the Ganga Expressway by the end of February 2026.

Spanning 594 km, the six-lane, access-controlled Ganga Expressway stretches from Meerut to Prayagraj. According to UPEIDA, 95 per cent of work on the Ganga Expressway has been completed, including all 1,498 structures, with an opening expected next month.