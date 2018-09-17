Ganesh puja theme: Welder spreads awareness about mental health and rising incidents of suicide

Vinod Kumar Jaju has used posters and pictorial depictions to create awareness about mental health. Vinod Kumar Jaju has used posters and pictorial depictions to create awareness about mental health.

To create awareness about mental health, a 50-year-old professional welder has taken up the rising number of suicides as his theme for Ganpati decor.

Taking a cue from recent suicide cases, including the incident in North Delhi’s Burari in which 11 people of a family allegedly ended their lives and the death of former additional director general of police Himanshu Roy, Vinod Kumar Jaju aims to advocate the importance of positivity through his artwork.

For the past 19 years, Jaju employed with Larsen and Tubro in Powai has been experimenting with different themes during Ganesotsav to create awareness about several political and social issues. This time, he has used posters and pictorial depictions in his work to create awareness about mental health.

“We had to witness many such unfortunate cases. Through my decorations, I wanted to advocate the importance of life and mental health. Due to increased competition, we don’t give enough time to our loved ones,” Jaju said.

An audio recording is being played when visitors come to see his decorations. By using hand-made sketches depicting the plight of farmers who ended their lives, the recording speaks about how even the greatest of achievers have succumbed to circumstances.

By naming his decoration — ‘He Jivan Sundar Ahe’ (This life is beautiful) — Jaju said he wanted people to understand the importance of life. “Parents must ask children to be vocal about their thoughts since childhood. Teaching them self-importance and motivating them to love themselves are values which will make them better human beings,” he added.

His previous themes include the GSLV launch by the Indian Space Research Organisation, people’s opinions on gauraksha, carving a prototype of ocean and water bodies, and freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App