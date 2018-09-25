Ganesh immersion procession in city concludes after 26 hours, 36 minutes

Tulsibaug Ganpati at Alka Chowk during immersion procession on Sunday. (Photo/Arul Horizon) Tulsibaug Ganpati at Alka Chowk during immersion procession on Sunday. (Photo/Arul Horizon)

Barring a few incidents, the Ganesh immersion procession in the city passed off peacefully, lasting 26 hours and 36 minutes. It was about one hour and 29 minutes less than last year’s duration of 28 hours and five minutes.

With this, the duration of Ganesh immersion procession has gone down for the fourth consecutive year. In 2016, it lasted 28 hours and 30 minutes; in 2015 it went on for 28 hours and 55 minutes.

This year, the immersion procession started with the rituals of the first manacha (prominent) Ganapati, the Kasba Ganpati Ganesh Mandal, around 10.30 am Sunday in the presence of Guardian Minister Girish Bapat, Mayor Mukta Tilak, top political leaders of the city, Pune police chief K Venkatesham, joint commissioner of police Shivaji Bodkhe and others. The procession concluded with the immersion of the idol of Maharashtra Tarun Mandal, Kasewadi, Bhavani Peth, at the Nateshwar Ghat at 1.06 pm on Monday.

All five manacha Ganpati Mandals immersed their Idols in artificial water tanks. Police teams then rushed other mandals to complete the immersion as early as possible. The idol of the prestigious Bhau Rangari Ganesh Mandal was immersed at 2.30 am on Monday. The idol of the famous Dagdusheth Ganpati Hawali Mandal was immersed at 4.58 am. Last year, the time of immersion was 7.55 am.

According to the police, between September 14 and September 23, idols of as many as 3,219 Ganesh mandals and 4,07,569 individuals were immersed in Pune city. A few incidents like clashes between activists of two Ganesh Mandals in Kasewadi area on Sunday afternoon was reported.

Also, there were incidents of thefts of cellphones and ornaments during the immersion procession. At least two incidents of cellphone theft were reported in Belbag Chowk area on Sunday afternoon and offences in these cases were lodged at the Faraskhana police station by the victims. Also, an incident of theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 9,400 was reported at the Shivajinagar police station. Poonam Kale (32) of Model Colony lodged the FIR in this case. Police forces were deployed across the city.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App