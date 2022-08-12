Ganesh Chaturthi: Railways announces special train from Yesvantpur to Vasco Da Gama

August 12, 2022 11:09:49 am
To clear the extra rush of passengers owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, South Western Railway will be running a special train from Yesvantpur in Bengaluru to Vasco Da Gama in Goa.
According to a release, Yesvantpur-Vasco Da Gama express special (07306) will depart from Yesvantpur on August 26 at 2:30 pm and arrive at Vasco Da Gama at 4 am the next day.
The stations en route are Tumakuru, Arsikere, Davangere, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem Curch, and Madgaon.
The train comprises AC-3, Second Class Sleeper Coaches, General Second-Class Coaches and Second Class luggage cum Brake-vans and Disabled friendly compartment.
Subscriber Only Stories
Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 31.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?Premium
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
After a week of logjam, star Pak cricketers sign PCB’s amended central contracts
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax ‘scam’ in Delhi’s MCD?
Drinking milk ‘didn’t help’ us with lactose intolerance
Post pandemic, learning loss among students significant: Study
Mumbai: Director of firm arrested for Rs 27 crore input tax credit fraud
Try these detox tips post Raksha Bandhan to boost your metabolism
Another case against bodybuilder Bobby Kataria, this time for drinking on middle of road
UP govt invites applications from research scholars: Check how to apply, eligibility, other details
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex waters
India’s retail inflation likely eased in July, still far from RBI’s target: Report
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Hrithik Roshan ties rakhi to sister Sunaina, Kareena Kapoor joins her khandaan’s celebration. See pics
Mumbai: With Music Video Project, BMC looks to highlight city’s inclusive heritage