Friday, August 12, 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi: Railways announces special train from Yesvantpur to Vasco Da Gama

Yesvantpur-Vasco Da Gama express special (07306) will depart from Yesvantpur on August 26 at 2:30 pm and arrive at Vasco Da Gama at 4 am on the next day.

August 12, 2022 11:09:49 am
Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated on August 31. (Image: Representational PTI/file)

To clear the extra rush of passengers owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, South Western Railway will be running a special train from Yesvantpur in Bengaluru to Vasco Da Gama in Goa.

According to a release, Yesvantpur-Vasco Da Gama express special (07306) will depart from Yesvantpur on August 26 at 2:30 pm and arrive at Vasco Da Gama at 4 am the next day.

The stations en route are Tumakuru, Arsikere, Davangere, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem Curch, and Madgaon.

The train comprises AC-3, Second Class Sleeper Coaches, General Second-Class Coaches and Second Class luggage cum Brake-vans and Disabled friendly compartment.

Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 31.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 11:09:49 am
