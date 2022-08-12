Ganesh Chaturthi: Railways announces special train from Yesvantpur to Vasco Da Gama

To clear the extra rush of passengers owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, South Western Railway will be running a special train from Yesvantpur in Bengaluru to Vasco Da Gama in Goa.

According to a release, Yesvantpur-Vasco Da Gama express special (07306) will depart from Yesvantpur on August 26 at 2:30 pm and arrive at Vasco Da Gama at 4 am the next day.

The stations en route are Tumakuru, Arsikere, Davangere, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem Curch, and Madgaon.

The train comprises AC-3, Second Class Sleeper Coaches, General Second-Class Coaches and Second Class luggage cum Brake-vans and Disabled friendly compartment.

Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 31.