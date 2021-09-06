Ganesh Chaturthi: Karnataka bans processions, cultural gatherings

In the wake of persisting concerns over Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has banned public processions and cultural programmes for Ganesh Chaturthi festival, set to be celebrated from September 10.

In revised guidelines issued on Sunday, the state government banned cultural events but has allowed to installation of pandals in public places – where more than 20 devotees should not gather at a time. The guidelines make it mandatory for organisers to check for either vaccination certificates or Covid negative reports.

In the revised order issued on Sunday, principal secretary (revenue), Tushar Girinath, said public celebrations are restricted to a maximum of five days but only with permission from local authorities. The government has banned processions with Ganesh idols and the idols will have to be immersed in in places where mobile tanks or artificial immersion tankers are placed as per the directions of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.