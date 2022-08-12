scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi: Indian Railways announces 14 special trains

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 10:14:03 pm
Special trains will be run by Indian Railways for Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31 (Image: Representational-PTI/file)

Indian Railways will be running 14 special trains at various locations to clear the extra rush of passengers in view of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31.

According to the information available with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Belagavi-Yesvantpur Superfast Express special train will depart from Belagavi at 9.20 pm on August 21 and reach Yesvantpur at 8.20 am on August 22.

The stations falling en route are Tumakuru, Tiptur, Arsikere, Kadur, Chikjajur, Davangere, Harihar, Ranibennur, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubali, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa and Khanapur.

The Mumbai Central – Thokur special train (09001) will depart from Mumbai Central every Tuesday from August 23 to September 6 at 12 pm and reach Thokur at 9.30 am the next day. While returning, the Thokur- Mumbai Central Special (09002) will depart from Thokur every Wednesday from August 24 at 10.45 am and arrive at Mumbai Central at 7.05 am on the next day.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations in both directions.

The Mumbai Central-Madgaon Special (09003) will depart from Mumbai Central from August 24 to September 11 every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12:00 pm and will reach Madgaon at 04:30 am next day.

In the return direction, the Madgaon-Mumbai Central Special (09004) will depart from Madgaon from August 25 to September 12 every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 9.15 am and arrive at Mumbai Central at 1 am the next day.

The stations en route are Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

The Bandra Terminus-Kudal Special (09011) will depart from Bandra Terminus from August 25 to September 8 every Thursday at 2.40 pm and will reach Kudal at 5.40 am the next day. In the return direction, Kudal-Bandra Terminus Special (09012) will depart from Kudal from August 26 to September 9 every Friday at 6.45 am and will reach Bandra Terminus at 9.30 pm on the same day.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli and Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

The Udhna-Madgaon Weekly special (09018) will depart from Udhna from August 26 to September 9 every Friday at 3.25 pm and will reach Madgaon at 9 am on the next day. The Madgaon-Udhna Special (09017) will depart from Madgaon every Saturday at 10.05 am from August 27 to September 10 and will reach Udhna at 5 am the next day.

The stations en route are Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

The Ahmedabad-Kudal Special (09412) will depart from Ahmedabad every Tuesday at 9.30 am from August 30 to September 6 and reach Kudal at 5.40 am the next day. The Kudal-Ahmedabad Special (09411) will depart from Kudal every Wednesday at 6.45 am from August 31 to September 7 and reach Ahmedabad at 3.30 am the next day.

The train will halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli and Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

The Vishvamitri-Kudal Weekly Ganpati Festival Special Trains (09150) will depart from Vishvamitri every Monday at 10 am from August 29 to September 5 and reach Kudal at 05.40 am the next day. The Kudal-Vishvamitri Special (09149) will depart from Kudal every Tuesday from August 30 to September 6 at 6.45 am and will reach Vishvamitri at 1 am the next day.

The train will halt at Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangoan, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Arvali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon road, Kankavli road and Sindhudurg stations.

The Mumbai-Mangaluru Junction (01165) special will leave LTT at 12.45 am on every Tuesday from August 16 to September 6 and arrive Mangaluru Junction at 7.30 pm the same day. The Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai special (01166)  will leave Mangaluru Junction at 10:20 pm on every Tuesday from August 16 to September 6 and will arrive LTT at 6:30 pm on the next day.

The stations en route are Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Cancona, Karwar, Ankola , Gokarna Road, Kumta, Honnavar, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal and Thokur.

The LTT-Thokur special (01153) will leave LTT at 10.15 pm daily from August 13 to September 11 and reach Thokur at 4.30 am the next day. The Thokur-LTT (01154) special will leave Thokur at 7.30 am daily from August 14 to September 12 and will arrive LTT at 1.25 pm next day.

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangoan, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murudeshwar and Bhatkal.

The Mumbai-Sawantwadi Daily Special (01137) will leave CSMT Mumbai at 12.20 am daily from August 21 to September 11 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 2 pm. The Sawantwadi-Mumbai (01138) special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 02.40 pm daily from August 21 to September 11 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 3.45 am the next day.

The trains will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

The Pune-Kudal special (01141) will leave Pune at 12:30 am on August 23, August 30 and September 6 and arrive Kudal at 2 pm the same day. The Kudal-Pune special (01142) will leave Kudal at 3.30 pm on August 23, August 30 and September 6 and arrive Pune at 6.50 am the next day.

The trains will halt at Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg stations.

The Pune-Thivim special (01145) will leave at 5.30 pm on August 26, September 2 and September 9 and arrive Thivim at 11.40 am the next day. The Kudal-Thivim special (01146) will leave Kudal at 3.30 am on August 28, September 4 and September 11 and arrive at Pune at 5.50 am the next day.

The train will stop at Chinchwad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road.

The Nagpur-Madgaon special (01139) will leave Nagpur at 3:05 pm on every Wednesday and Saturday from August 24 to September 10 and arrive at Madgaon at 5:30 pm the next day. Madgaon-Nagpur special (01140) will leave Madgaon at 7 am on every Thursday and Sunday from August 25 to September 11 and arrive Nagpur at 9.30 pm the next day.

The trains will halt at Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

The Yesvantpur-Vasco Da Gama express special (07306) will depart from Yesvantpur on August 26 at 2.30 pm and arrive at Vasco Da Gama at 4 am on the next day. The stations en route are Tumakuru, Arsikere, Davangere, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem Curch, and Madgaon

The train comprises AC-3, second class sleeper coaches, general second class coaches and second class luggage cum brake vans and disabled-friendly compartments.

