Gandhi’s set of daily reflections fetches Rs 16.2 crore at auction

A collection of Mahatma Gandhi’s daily reflections on truth, self-restraint and non-violence — written for close associate and disciple Anand T Hingorani fetched Rs 16.20 crore at a Saffronart auction on Wednesday, setting a world record for an Indian historical document sold at auction.

Comprising 688 dated reflections penned across 23 months and compiled as a book titled ‘A Thought for the Day’, the archive offers an almost uninterrupted record of Gandhi’s moral thought and personal guidance.

Hingorani had first met Gandhi in 1930 and went on to work closely with him at Sabarmati Ashram. He participated in the Dandi March, as well as the Civil Disobedience and Quit India movements. He later became an important publisher and custodian of Gandhi’s writings. His family preserved the archive across generations. Hingorani passed away in 1999.