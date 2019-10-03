Gandhi’s grand daughter-in-law pays tribute to Bapu in Surat

Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter-in-law on Wednesday paid tribute to Bapu on his 150th birth anniversary at Bhimrad village in Surat city.

Advertising

Dr Shivalaxmi Gandhi, 93, widow of Mahatma’s grandson, Kanu Gandhi, was present at the village along with Parimal Desai, a follower of Gandhian ideology and architect by profession.

After offering flowers at Bapu’s statue, Shivalaxmi met the villagers and said she had deep emotional attachment with the village. She hoped that the state government would create a Gandhi Memorial and Gandhi Ashram at Bhimrad village that would help connect the younger generations with Bapu.

In the morning, people from Bhimrad and neighbouring villages took out a prabhat pheri, through several streets singing bhajans, which culminated at the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

“Gandhi attended a public meeting here during the civil disobedience movement in 1930 and told the crowd that India’s independence wasn’t too far. His sons Manilal Gandhi and Ramdas Gandhi were present at the meeting,” said Parimal Desai.