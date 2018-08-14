Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary: Special remission, Mahatma idols for 4,000 prisoners

In the run-up to Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations, from October 2, 2018 to October 2, 2020, the special remission is being granted to specific categories of convicts who have maintained good conduct during their term in prison. In the run-up to Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations, from October 2, 2018 to October 2, 2020, the special remission is being granted to specific categories of convicts who have maintained good conduct during their term in prison.

Nearly 4,000 prisoners from across the country will be given an idol each of Mahatma Gandhi, imparted his teachings and then released on Gandhi Jayanti with their sentences commuted.

Governors, under Article 161 (power to grant pardons) of the Constitution, will commute their sentences based on recommendations made by the state concerned, said officials.

The state governments have been asked to set up committees to examine cases of eligible prisoners, the Ministry of Home Affairs said. The committee will scrutinise all cases keeping in view the conduct of the convict, his records and make recommendations. The state governments will place the recommendations before the Governor for consideration and approval. In cases where the Centre’s approval is required, the proposal will be sent to the MHA. Foreign national convicts shall be released with the concurrence of MEA, according to an MHA statement.

A ministry official said, “During a video conferencing with state government officials, they were instructed to impart good teachings of Father of the Nation which will help convicts stay away from crime. Before their release, they will be given small idols of Mahatma. Those convicted for corruption, murder, dowry death, terror and other heinous offences will not be considered for the amnesty.”

The names of convicts who will be released are to be finalised by August 15.

According to the MHA statement, among those who will be considered for the remission are women and transgender convicts aged 55 years and above, who have completed half of their actual sentence, without counting the period of general remission earned by them.

Male convicts aged 60 and above, who have completed half of their sentence without counting the period of general remission will also be eligible. So will be physically challenged convicts with 70 per cent disability or more who have completed half of their sentence, terminally-ill convicts and those who have served two-thirds of their sentence.

