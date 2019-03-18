Gandhinagar: Shankersinh Vaghela’s house robbed

Former Gujarat chief minister NCP leader Shankersinh Vaghela’s house in Gandhinagar was allegedly robbed last year by his security guard who fled to Nepal with his wife after looting valuables worth Rs 5 lakh. An FIR was filed on Sunday at Pethapur police station in Gandhinagar for the theft which is suspected to have occurred in October last year.

Advertising

According to the FIR, it is suspected that the security guard Basudev Nepali, alias Shambhu Gurkha, and his wife Sharda, stole Rs 3 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from Vaghela’s home in Gandhinagar.

The FIR states that Basudev and his wife had left for Nepal in October and have not returned since. It was only on February 7, when the wedding arrangements for Vaghela’s nephew were being made that the NCP leader found the cash and jewellery to be missing. It is also stated that Basudev had called his son back to Nepal to continue his studies there instead of in Gandhinagar.

The accused had been employed at Vaghela’s residence for the past four years. It is alleged that the suspects were the only ones who had access to the room from where the theft has been reported since they were the ones who used to clean the room.

The accused have been booked under section 381 and section 114 of IPC.