Gandhinagar civic body begins screening vegetable vendors

Notably, GMC had already banned vegetable vendors from assembling at a particular spot in large numbers to sell their produce. (File) Notably, GMC had already banned vegetable vendors from assembling at a particular spot in large numbers to sell their produce. (File)

In an attempt to check the spread of COVID-19, the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched an initiative to screen all vegetable vendors in the city to timely discover symptoms of the viral infection among them. Launched earlier this week, the campaign will continue until Saturday and around 200 vegetable vendors are to be screened.

Gandhinagar Deputy Municipal Commissioner, PC Dave, said that the civic body has launched the campaign following reports of vegetable vendors becoming carriers of the viral infection in cities like Ahmedabad and Surat.

“One vegetable vendor comes in contact with around a 100 persons in a day. So, we have started to screen all vegetable vendors in Gandhinagar. There are around 200 vegetable vendors here and around 150 of them have been screened. The rest will be screened by Saturday,” said Dave. He added that no vegetable vendor has exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 so far.

Notably, GMC had already banned vegetable vendors from assembling at a particular spot in large numbers to sell their produce.

According to Dave, the GMC has contact numbers of all vegetable vendors. A dedicated team of the civic body has been checking them every evening for various symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, etc.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd