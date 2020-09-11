scorecardresearch
Friday, September 11, 2020
Gandhinagar: 46 test positive at Karai police academy

Police officials said that none of the 46 personnel are symptomatic of Coronavirus yet, however arrangements have been made for medical facilities to be provided to them whenever needed

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | September 11, 2020 10:55:11 pm
Till Thursday, a total of 36 personnel had tested positive.(Representational)

As many as 46 personnel at the State Police Academy tested positive for Covid-19 at Karai in Gandhinagar in the past four days.

According to senior officials posted at the academy, the 46 personnel who have tested positive are trainees from the rank of Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) jawans to police inspector ranks.

Till Thursday, a total of 36 personnel had tested positive.

Police officials said that none of the 46 personnel are symptomatic of Coronavirus yet, however arrangements have been made for medical facilities to be provided to them whenever needed. More tests on under training personnel are expected to undergo at the academy in the coming days.

Speaking to The Indian Express, NN Chaudhari, principal at the State Police Academy said, “The police academy has not been shut down yet however we have ensured that all 46 personnel tested positive are under home isolation.”

