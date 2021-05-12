Gandhian and freedom fighter Doreswamy, 103, beats Covid-19 in mere five days

In decades since, Doreswamy has taken up several causes, from the protests against the Kaiga nuclear plant in north Karnataka to the rights of landless farmers (File Photo)

103-year-old Karnataka based Gandhian and freedom fighter H S Doreswamy has won the battle against Covid-19 and was discharged on Wednesday morning.

Doreswany was admitted recently to the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru. “He is now discharged from the hospital,” according to his close family members.

“He had developed symptoms related to Covid-19 five days ago but there were no complications as such. Since he has respiratory problems, he got admitted to Jayadeva Institute,” one of the family members told indianexpress.com.

Embed tweet:

103-year-old Gandhian and freedom fighter H.S Doreswamy has won the battle against #COVID19. He got admitted recently to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in #Bengaluru. He is now discharged from the hospital. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/NKfPJWADdF — Darshan Devaiah B P 😷 (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 12, 2021

“He was treated by the director of the Jayadeva Institute Dr C N Manjunath, an eminent cardiologist and the son-in-law of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda,” his family members added.

Born in Bengaluru on April 10, 1918, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy, is known for his participation in the Quit India movement and Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan movement, and, also a familiar figure in civil society movements in Karnataka for decades and he had also led a campaign to revive lakes in Bengaluru.

A teacher of physics and maths at a school in Bengaluru, Doreswamy joined the freedom struggle in June 1942, on Mahatma Gandhi’s call. Barely six months in, the centenarian was arrested for arson. When he was released in 1943, he plunged into the Independence movement.

In decades since, Doreswamy has taken up several causes, from the protests against the Kaiga nuclear plant in north Karnataka to the rights of landless farmers.

In 2014, Doreswamy and slain journalist Gauri Lankesh were part of a civil society platform that helped Naxalites return to the mainstream