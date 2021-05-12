scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Gandhian and freedom fighter Doreswamy, 103, beats Covid-19 in mere five days

Doreswany was admitted recently to the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 12, 2021 8:36:24 pm
HS Doreswamy, HS Doreswamy freedom fighter, freedom fighter HS Doreswamy, Vinoba Bhave, Vinoba Bhave Bhoodan movement, Bhoodan movement, India news, Indian ExpressIn decades since, Doreswamy has taken up several causes, from the protests against the Kaiga nuclear plant in north Karnataka to the rights of landless farmers (File Photo)

103-year-old Karnataka based Gandhian and freedom fighter H S Doreswamy has won the battle against Covid-19 and was discharged on Wednesday morning.

Doreswany was admitted recently to the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru. “He is now discharged from the hospital,” according to his close family members.

“He had developed symptoms related to Covid-19 five days ago but there were no complications as such. Since he has respiratory problems, he got admitted to Jayadeva Institute,” one of the family members told indianexpress.com.

“He was treated by the director of the Jayadeva Institute Dr C N Manjunath, an eminent cardiologist and the son-in-law of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda,” his family members added.

Born in Bengaluru on April 10, 1918, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy, is known for his participation in the Quit India movement and Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan movement, and, also a familiar figure in civil society movements in Karnataka for decades and he had also led a campaign to revive lakes in Bengaluru.

A teacher of physics and maths at a school in Bengaluru, Doreswamy joined the freedom struggle in June 1942, on Mahatma Gandhi’s call. Barely six months in, the centenarian was arrested for arson. When he was released in 1943, he plunged into the Independence movement.

In decades since, Doreswamy has taken up several causes, from the protests against the Kaiga nuclear plant in north Karnataka to the rights of landless farmers.

In 2014, Doreswamy and slain journalist Gauri Lankesh were part of a civil society platform that helped Naxalites return to the mainstream

