Gandhi takes jibe at PM Modi, says does not want to tell his ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday told Indian workers here that he wants to listen to their problems instead of telling his “Mann Ki Baat”.

Gandhi, who is in the UAE on a maiden visit, was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora at the Dubai airport on Thursday. He lauded the Indian workers here for making the country proud by their hard work in the UAE. He said his party was aware of the difficulties faced by the labourers and wants to help them.

“I realise you face several hardships. You work all day, send money to your family back home. We want to talk to you,” he said. “Main yahan apne mann ki baat kahne nahi aaya hun..main yayan aapke mann ki baat sunane aaya hun (I have not come here to speak my mind, I have come to listen to your heart),” he said in his address at the Jabel Ali labour colony. He was referring to Prime Minister Modi’s monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat where he address the nation on various issues.

“All these massive developments you see here, tall buildings, large airports and metro, would not have been built without your contribution,” he said while praising the workers. “You have given your sweat, blood and time for the development of this city and you have made Indians of all backgrounds proud,” he said.

“You have illuminated the names of every religion, every state and every caste,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi told them that he is a common man like them and would always stand by them. “The battle has begun…and we are going to win,” he said, hinting at the upcoming general elections in India. He was accompanied by Kerala Congress leader Oommen Chandy and Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Patroda, as he was welcomed to loud cheers from the labourers gathered in the camp.

Earlier Gandhi met with the business leaders in the country. A construction worker from Jabel Ali labour colony said he wants to see Gandhi leading India with compassion and care for all Indians. Gandhi is also set to meet some UAE ministers during his two-day visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.