Gandhi Jayanti LIVE updates: President Kovind urges people to follow principles of truth, non-violence

October 2, 2020 is the 151st birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: In his address to the nation on the eve of the birth anniversary of national icons Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shahstri Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind appealed to people to follow the Gandhian ideals of truth and non-violence. He also asked citizens to make efforts for a clean and prosperous India.

Kovind said that Gandhi’s message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing harmony and equality in the society.

To mark the occasion, the Gujarat government has organised a programme in which around 5 lakh women will wash their hands to spread the message of cleanliness and importance of frequently washing hands in the times of Covid-19 pandemic. The programme, to be organised under the aegis of Women & Child Development department, was announced by senior minister of the department, Ganpat Vasava, Wednesday. Vasava said that the programme will be held at around 3,800 locations and a state-level function will be held in Gandhinagar. A number of district level programmes will be attended by several ministers.

Also, The National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune, in association with the Regional Outreach Bureau (Maharashtra and Goa) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is organising a 48-day-long series of webinars, starting on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and ending on Naturopathy Day (November 18). The webinars will be on the theme ‘Mahatma Gandhi– The Healer’, and are intended to propagate the relevance of Gandhi‘s thoughts on health and nutrition in the 21st century.