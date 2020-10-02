Gandhi Jayanti LIVE updates: President Kovind urges people to follow principles of truth, non-violence

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: In his address to the nation on the eve of the birth anniversary of national icons Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shahstri Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind appealed to people to follow the Gandhian ideals of truth and non-violence. He also asked citizens to make efforts for a clean and prosperous India.
Kovind said that Gandhi’s message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing harmony and equality in the society.
To mark the occasion, the Gujarat government has organised a programme in which around 5 lakh women will wash their hands to spread the message of cleanliness and importance of frequently washing hands in the times of Covid-19 pandemic. The programme, to be organised under the aegis of Women & Child Development department, was announced by senior minister of the department, Ganpat Vasava, Wednesday. Vasava said that the programme will be held at around 3,800 locations and a state-level function will be held in Gandhinagar. A number of district level programmes will be attended by several ministers.
Also, The National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune, in association with the Regional Outreach Bureau (Maharashtra and Goa) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is organising a 48-day-long series of webinars, starting on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and ending on Naturopathy Day (November 18). The webinars will be on the theme ‘Mahatma Gandhi– The Healer’, and are intended to propagate the relevance of Gandhi‘s thoughts on health and nutrition in the 21st century.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, saying he steered the nation through critical times with his exemplary leadership. Shastri, the second prime minister of India, was born in 1904 in Uttar Pradesh. "Shri Shastri was an epitome of simplicity, humility and wisdom. He steered the nation through critical times with his exemplary leadership," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (PTI Photos)
Mahatma Gandhi showed us the path of truth and selfless service, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday. Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat. Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Naidu said, "Bapu, through his life and teachings showed us the path of truth, love and selfless service to mankind." Gandhi's idea of 'Antyodaya' guides us to work for the uplift of the last person, Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by quoting him. "I will not fear anyone in the world ... I will not bow down to anyone's injustice, I shall win the lie with the truth and I shall bear all the sufferings while opposing the lie," Gandhi tweeted.
While paying tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. "Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India," he tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Friday and said that there is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India."
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing about harmony and equality in the society." He added that Bapu remains to be a source of inspiration for all humanity.