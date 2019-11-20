Gandhi Sankalp Yatra ends: Modi emulating Mahatma, say Rupani, Tomar

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was emulating Mahatma Gandhi while also trying to make his leadership ‘Ajatshatru’ (a person who does not have an enemy) and to establish Ram Rajya in India. The leaders were addressing a gathering of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad at the concluding event of Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

As part of 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, Modi had appealed to all the Lok Sabha members to organise Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in their respective constituencies and spread Gandhian ideology. Following this, Gujarat BJP organised the Yatra in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for three days. Union Home Minister Amit Shah represents Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, but due to his busy schedule, he could not attend the yatra that was led by Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

The party had made elaborate arrangements at the Ashram with special floor seating arrangements on mattresses for all the dignitaries on the dais. For most in the audience also, the seating arrangement was similar. Most dignitaries on the dais also wore white khadi clothes while donning Gandhi caps. A crew of artistes, by the side of the dias, also played various bhajans, including the ‘Vaishnav Jan to Tene Re Kahie’. The dais was erected by the side of the Hriday Kunj where Gandhi stayed for a significant part of the freedom struggle.

Addressing the gathering, Tomar said Gandhi was such a personality who, through his deeds, made himself Ajatshatru. He added that Indian politics had seen many distinguished leaders, but all have some sort of opposition. But only Gandhi, he added, is the leader who does not have any opponent.

Tomar said that Gandhi’s ideals of Gram Swaraj and promoting cottage industry have been relevant for the country. He added that when big industries were not able to solve the problem of unemployment, PM Modi has been embodying Gandhi’s ideals and moving ahead to eliminate unemployment by providing skill development to the youths and promoting small entrepreneurs.

He added that after Lal Bahadur Shastri, Modi is the only Prime Minister India has got whom the entire country is following.

“Aur is baat ko desh bhi dekh raha hain aur duniya bhi dekh rahi hain. Aur usi ke parinam swaroop, Naredrabhai Modi apne netrutva se, apne kartutrva se, apne parishram se Bharat ma ka bhi maan badhha rahe hain aur apne netrutva ko bhi Ajatshatru banana ka prayas kar rahe hain. (And the country and the entire world is watching this. And as a result, Narendrabhai Modi is trying to bring honour to India and make his leadership ‘Ajatshatru’ through his deeds and hard work.)”

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that Gandhi was an impeccable nationalist who lived and died for the country. Rupani said that the dream of Ram Rajya was that of Gandhi whose last words too were “Hey Ram”.

“Ram was not a symbol of any religion.Ram was what we call an ideal man.” Rupani said. He further said that India of Gandhi’s dream was like the India of Ram’s virtures and that Modi has been dedicating himself to fulfill that dream.

During his speech, Rupani also indicated that PM Modi, Central government and Gujarat government were trying to put Sabarmati Ashram on the world map by developing it so that people can know Gandhi better.

Later, interacting with media persons, Tomar said that the Central Government was considering various changes in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in an attempt to make it more beneficial to farmers. He added that as and when the considerations fructify, the government will announce it.