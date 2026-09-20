Eye on second baby boom, Botswana Cheetah released in MP’s Gandhi Sagar sanctuary

With an eye on ensuring Gandhi Sagar National Park emerges as a second home for cheetahs in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday released CCB-2 — a female cheetah brought to India from Botswana — in the wildlife sanctuary.

Why It Matters The release comes just two days after an India-born female cheetah gave birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park – just a day after Project Cheetah completed four years

CCB-2, around three years old, has been relocated from Kuno National Park situated in the Gwalior-Chambal region of the state.

With her relocation, Gandhi Sagar now has four cheetahs — two males and two females. Wildlife officials hope the arrival of CCB-2 would help kickstart a new family of cheetahs considering the existing female cheetah has so far failed to mate with the two male cheetahs at this site.