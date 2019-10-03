Gandhi Peeth to be set up in all MP varsities: CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday announced that a Gandhi Peeth will be established in all universities and a Gandhi Stambh built in every college of the state to make students aware of Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts, principles and struggles.

Speaking at an event, Mai Hun Gandhi, the Chief Minister said the credit for the country standing under one flag despite diversities of castes, religions, languages and cultures goes to Gandhi’s ideology.

At another function, he flagged off a Gandhi Darshan Yatra Rath that will visit all 52 districts of MP and spread awareness about Gandhi’s ideas.

Three raths in the yatra will showcase films inspired by Gandhi’s ideas, ashrams, bhajans, songs and exhibitions.