Gandhi Kholi keeps Mahatma’s memories alive in Sabarmati jail

Inside a 6×7 feet cell in the Sabarmati Central Prison, a spinning wheel is kept at the centre where huge portraits of Mahatma Gandhi adorn the walls. A small speaker plays “Vaishnav Jan to tene kahiye” on loop, as a bust of Gandhi is kept on the floor.

This is the cell where Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was kept in 1922. His imprisonment was amid rising tension in the country following the ‘Chauri Chaura’ incident, which resulted in the withdrawal of “non-cooperation” movement against the British Raj. Gandhi was kept in the cell in Sabarmati jail, then under the Bombay presidency, from March 11 to 20.

On February 5, 1922, a large group of protesters clashed with the police in Chauri Chaura of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, following which police opened fire. The firing provoked the group, which torched the police station and killed 22 policemen. The incident resulted in widespread condemnation from the Indian leaders, including Gandhi, making the Congress withdraw the non-cooperation movement on February 12, 1922.

Gandhi was brought to Sabarmati Central Jail as the British Raj decided to prosecute him. For 10 days, he was in the company of books, stationery and spinning wheel. He was allowed visitors every day from 3 pm to 5 pm, during which his followers and political leaders thronged the prison. He shared the yard with an imprisoned Sergent Banker.

According to Ahmedabad-based historian Rizwan Kadri, Gandhi decided to keep mum all along the trial and the silence continued even after his conviction by the court. “Gandhiji was kept in Sabarmati Central Jail, Yerwada Jail and Circuit House for nearly two years during his trial and conviction period. All along this time, Gandhiji kept quiet most of the time and kept writing his memoirs in his prison diary. Even during his court trials, he did not speak up even though he was a brilliant barrister. He told the judge that he had made up his mind even before the trial had begun,” said Kadri.

Before an independent India celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, the Gujarat state government passed an order to provide the “Gandhi Kholi”, or Gandhi Yard, the heritage title.

After Gandhi’s stay in Sabarmati Jail, his Kholi was not allotted to any other prisoner, as per the jail authorities. On Wednesday, as many as 18 prisoners who completed their postgraduate diploma in journalism were felicitated by the IG (prisons) on Wednesday. The initiative was started in the Sabarmati Jail almost a year ago. Well-known media personnel were roped in to teach the prisoners the nitty gritty of reporting and editing news reports and television stories.

“Gandhiji was also a journalist as he had started his own newspaper, Navjivan. We want the prisoners to get inspired by the works and thoughts of Gandhi and most importantly, believe in his principle of truth. Even Gandhiji had said he sinned as a young man but he duly confessed and faced repentance for it. This is what we want to teach the prisoners,” said Aslam Kureshi, jailor at the Sabarmati Central Prison.

At the beginning of the Central Jail, Gandhi Kholi and Sardar Patel Kholi have been kept isolated from the entire prison. A walk through the Gandhi Kholi provides an insight into the strife of Gandhiji and many other freedom fighters who were jailed.The prison authorities claim that they have maintained Gandhi Kholi in the same way as it was in 1922.

“We renovate the structure often but the room has been kept in the same manner and no prisoner was kept in the cell since then. We believe that the cell will keep inspiring other prisoners for something positive in life,” said the jailor.

On display inside the Gandhi Kholi is an article published in ‘The Hindu’ newspaper on March 16, 1922. Titled “Mahatmajee in Prison,” the article provides an insight into the daily routine of Gandhi in the Sabarmati Jail. The reporter mentions how he was allowed inside the prison to meet Gandhi for two hours, along with dozens of other followers. It also says how Sarojini Naidu, referred to as “Mrs Naidu” in the article, warns the reporter that Gandhiji “is sleeping and he should not be disturbed”. Even the jailor passed by Gandhi Kholi carefully so that he would not wake him up, the article mentions.

He further mentions how Gandhiji woke up suddenly with the hullabaloo of the followers and asked about the situation in Lahore and Bombay from the Congress leaders.

The article also quotes Gandhi in the end, where he said, “My race has been one long struggle, a record of never ceasing struggle against oppression and against defeat and against slavery. Glancing back with the eye of memory, I see the men of my race carry on the never ceasing, ever beginning struggle of freedom, on the mountains and plains and by the rivers and seas. I see a people who have never been deaf to their country.”