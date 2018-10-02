Gandhi Jayanti: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Tuesday. (ANI photo) Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Tuesday. (ANI photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. Former Congress chief and wife of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi also reached Raj Ghat to pay tributes to the father of the Nation.

Calling Mahatma Gandhi a living set of ideas and values flowing through the Country, the Congress president in a tweet said: “Gandhiji is not an immobile statue, he is a living set of ideas and values flowing through India. Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country. True patriots must protect them.”

Gandhiji is not an immobile statue, he is a living set of ideas and values flowing through India. Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country. True patriots must protect them. #GandhiJayanti#Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/ltgTBgBhYF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2018

October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti across the country. Gandhi is fondly addressed as Bapu. He was a freedom fighter who led India’s independence movement against the colonial rule of Britishers. In 1930, Bapu had challenged the British-imposed salt tax with the Dandi Salt March and in 1942 he led quit India movement.

