PM Modi on Gandhi Jayanti: ‘Life of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire every generation of country’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary, and said his noble principles are “globally relevant and give strength to millions”. Several politicians and world leaders, too, honoured the Father of the Nation and his teachings on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as International Day of non-violence.

“Tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The life and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire every generation of the country to walk on the path of duty,” PM Modi tweeted.

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। पूज्य बापू का जीवन और आदर्श देश की हर पीढ़ी को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा। I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the father of the nation today by laying a wreath at Raj Ghat. During the most recent episode of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ last week, PM Modi urged people to honour Gandhi on his birth anniversary by buying Khadi products.

He also paid tributes to India’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, saying, “Tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary. His life based on values and principles will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen.”

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। मूल्यों और सिद्धांतों पर आधारित उनका जीवन देशवासियों के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021

Meanwhile, from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi — tributes poured in from political leaders to mark the occasion. “The great life of Mahatma Gandhi was like a continuous national sacrifice, which inspired the whole world to walk on the path of peace and non-violence,” Shah tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind urged people to take a pledge to ensure India is the country “of Gandhiji’s dreams, while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values”.

Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti . It is a special day for all Indians to remember Gandhiji’s struggles and sacrifice. Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji’s dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2021

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, too, shared a tribute for Mahatma Gandhi, urging the world to follow his message of peace, and commit to building a “better future for all”. “It is time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance,” his tweet read.

Hatred, division and conflict have had their day. It is time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance. On this International Day of Non-Violence – Gandhi’s birthday – let’s heed his message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 2, 2021

Born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat’s Porbandar, Gandhi was at the forefront of India’s struggle for freedom from colonial British rule. Driven by the principles of ‘Swaraj’ (self governance) and ‘ahimsa’ (non-violence), Gandhi’s teachings have won him many accolades across the world. He was assassinated on January 30, 1948 by Nathuram Godse.