Gandhi Jayanti LIVE Updates: PM Modi to visit Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday to take part in the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

BJP state president Jitu Vaghani said that PM Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. A ‘sarvadharm prarthana’ (all faith prayer) will be held at the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati around 8:30 am.

A BJP leader said that he will later visit the Sabarmati riverfront to declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads.

PM Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday evening and was greeted by BJP workers at a function organised by the party’s state unit.

Padma awardees, students, educationists, village-level santitation workers and people associated with Gandhian instititutions have been invited for the function.

CM Vijay Rupani will spend the morning in Gandhi’s birthplace Porbandar and dedicate a riverfront on the Asmavati river, built at a cost of Rs 44 crore, to the city. Rupani will attend a prayer meet at the ancestral house of the Gandhi family, Kirti Mandir, where Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869. He will also participate in a cleanliness drive.