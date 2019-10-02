Gandhi Jayanti LIVE Updates: PM Modi to visit Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat today
A BJP leader said that he will later visit the Sabarmati riverfront to declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday to take part in the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.
BJP state president Jitu Vaghani said that PM Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. A ‘sarvadharm prarthana’ (all faith prayer) will be held at the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati around 8:30 am.
PM Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday evening and was greeted by BJP workers at a function organised by the party’s state unit.
Padma awardees, students, educationists, village-level santitation workers and people associated with Gandhian instititutions have been invited for the function.
CM Vijay Rupani will spend the morning in Gandhi’s birthplace Porbandar and dedicate a riverfront on the Asmavati river, built at a cost of Rs 44 crore, to the city. Rupani will attend a prayer meet at the ancestral house of the Gandhi family, Kirti Mandir, where Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869. He will also participate in a cleanliness drive.
Live Blog
PM Modi will visit Gujarat on the occasion of Mahtama Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. Follow this space for LIVE updates.
Jitu Vaghani said that PM Modi will attend the state-level Navratri festival organised at the GMDC ground in the city. He will spend time at the garba ground before leaving for Delhi. Those visiting Gujarat to attend the October 2 function at Sabarmati Riverfront will be taken to places associated with Gandhi, such as the memorial associated with the historic salt march which was led by him in 1930, and the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
A mega cleanliness drive has been organsied by the administration of Navsari district at the Dandi beach. Gandhi made salt at Dandi as part of the civil disobedience movement known as 'Salt Satyagrah'.
Navsari collector Adra Agarwal said that around 1500 people are likely to participate in the cleanliness drive to clean the Dandi beach.
Nearly 900 students will share their views on Gandhi's teachings of non-violence at the ashram. The ashram trust said that these children are among the 30,000 students from government primary schools who are learning lessons in non-violence by facilitators at the ashram.