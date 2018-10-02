Gandhi Jayanti 2018 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute at Raj Ghat

Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Gandhi Jayanti 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The government has announced a two-year celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of Gandhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2018 10:10:57 am
Gandhi jayanti live updates Gandhi Jayanti 2018 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at Raj Ghat (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday reached Raj Ghat to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. Sharing a video on Twitter, he wrote that this year was a great opportunity for everyone to fulfil their dreams. The government has announced a two-year celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of Gandhi.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, or Bapu as he is fondly remembered, is known as the Father of the Nation. He led the independence movement against the British. The United Nations also celebrates October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi’s belief in peace and non-violence.

Gandhi Jayanti 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Here's the latest news.

10:07 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
UN chief pays tribute to Gandhi at Raj Ghat

UN chief Antonio Guterres is in India, his first visit to the country as head of the body. This morning, he paid tribute to Gandhi at Raj Ghat. Speaking to news agency PTI on Monday, Guterres said, "In today's turbulent world, Gandhi's message of communal harmony and tolerance remains as relevant as ever. I believe it is crucial that Gandhi's legacy is preserved, and that nations around the world continue to cherish and celebrate their ethnic and religious diversity."

(Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

10:02 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Footsoldiers of Swachh Bharat: An Express series

Today marks the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma. And four years of Swachh Bharat, the national cleanliness campaign that was launched in Gujarat by the state’s then chief minister Anandiben Patel at Porbandar. The Indian Express reporters fan out across the country to city, town and village that marked milestones in the Mahatma’s journey. To bring you stories of the footsoldiers of Swachh Bharat, women and men, whose job it is to wipe, mop and dust where Mahatma Gandhi once walked.

Read stories from Express' series Mahatma Swachh Bharat here

09:54 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Twitter launches special Gandhi emoji to celebrate Bapu’s birthday

If you use the following hashtags on Twitter, you will see the Gandhi emoji – #GandhiJayanti, #MahatmaGandhi, #MKGandhi, #BapuAt150, #MyGandhigiri, #NexusOfGood, #MahatmaAt150,  #गाँधीजयंती, #ગાંધીજયંતિ. The emoticon shows a caricature of Mahatma Gandhi with the blue and white colours in the backdrop (symbolic representation of colours of the Twitter logo).

Twitter India launches special ‘Gandhi emoji’ to celebrate Bapu’s birthday

Side note: There's also a Swachh Bharat emoji. You can see this, if you tweet #SwachhBharatDiwas

09:52 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
What Barack Obama said about Mahatma Gandhi

Obama, who scripted history by becoming the first black President of the US in 2009, has often talked about the influence Mahatma Gandhi had on his life. The former US president also had a photo of the Indian freedom leader on the wall of his Senate office. “I am greatly influenced by a man from your nation whose message of love and justice shows us the way ahead," he said.

‘Gandhi rare gift to world’: How the Mahatma inspires former US president Barack Obama

09:30 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Gandhi Jayati celebrated at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, celebrations are underway at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Express Photos/Javed Raja)

09:27 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Gandhiji is a living set of ideas, values, says Rahul Gandhi
09:26 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
President Kovind: 'Gandhiji's message remains relevant for all'
09:25 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
PM Modi says this year is a great opportunity to fulfil dreams
09:02 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Gandhi Jayanti | President Kovind, PM Modi lead host of leaders in paying tribute

In pictures | At Raj Ghat this morning (Express Photos/Tashi Tobgyal)

President Ram Nath Kovind

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BJP veteran L K Advani

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia

October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti across the country. Bapu, as he is fondly addressed, was a freedom fighter who led India’s independence movement against the colonial rule of Britishers. Gandhi was instrumental in challenging the British-imposed salt tax with the Dandi Salt March in 1930 and later in calling for the British to Quit India in 1942. He also organised people for the non-cooperation movement. The United Nations also celebrates October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi’s belief in peace and non-violence.

In India, the government has announced a two-year celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of Gandhi. The day also marks the anniversary of Modi government’s flagship cleanliness drive – Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan.

