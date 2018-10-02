Gandhi Jayanti 2018 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday reached Raj Ghat to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. Sharing a video on Twitter, he wrote that this year was a great opportunity for everyone to fulfil their dreams. The government has announced a two-year celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of Gandhi.
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, or Bapu as he is fondly remembered, is known as the Father of the Nation. He led the independence movement against the British. The United Nations also celebrates October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi’s belief in peace and non-violence.
UN chief Antonio Guterres is in India, his first visit to the country as head of the body. This morning, he paid tribute to Gandhi at Raj Ghat. Speaking to news agency PTI on Monday, Guterres said, "In today's turbulent world, Gandhi's message of communal harmony and tolerance remains as relevant as ever. I believe it is crucial that Gandhi's legacy is preserved, and that nations around the world continue to cherish and celebrate their ethnic and religious diversity."
Today marks the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma. And four years of Swachh Bharat, the national cleanliness campaign that was launched in Gujarat by the state’s then chief minister Anandiben Patel at Porbandar. The Indian Express reporters fan out across the country to city, town and village that marked milestones in the Mahatma’s journey. To bring you stories of the footsoldiers of Swachh Bharat, women and men, whose job it is to wipe, mop and dust where Mahatma Gandhi once walked.
If you use the following hashtags on Twitter, you will see the Gandhi emoji – #GandhiJayanti, #MahatmaGandhi, #MKGandhi, #BapuAt150, #MyGandhigiri, #NexusOfGood, #MahatmaAt150, #गाँधीजयंती, #ગાંધીજયંતિ. The emoticon shows a caricature of Mahatma Gandhi with the blue and white colours in the backdrop (symbolic representation of colours of the Twitter logo).
Side note: There's also a Swachh Bharat emoji. You can see this, if you tweet #SwachhBharatDiwas
Obama, who scripted history by becoming the first black President of the US in 2009, has often talked about the influence Mahatma Gandhi had on his life. The former US president also had a photo of the Indian freedom leader on the wall of his Senate office. “I am greatly influenced by a man from your nation whose message of love and justice shows us the way ahead," he said.
On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, celebrations are underway at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Express Photos/Javed Raja)
In pictures | At Raj Ghat this morning (Express Photos/Tashi Tobgyal)
President Ram Nath Kovind
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
BJP veteran L K Advani
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia