Gandhi Jayanti 2018 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday reached Raj Ghat to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. Sharing a video on Twitter, he wrote that this year was a great opportunity for everyone to fulfil their dreams. The government has announced a two-year celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of Gandhi.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, or Bapu as he is fondly remembered, is known as the Father of the Nation. He led the independence movement against the British. The United Nations also celebrates October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi’s belief in peace and non-violence.