Gandhi Jayanti: Celebrations to mark Bapu’s love for stars and sky gazing start at Yerwada prison in Pune

It was 1932 and Mahatma Gandhi had been in Yerwada Central prison in Pune for a few months. This is where Bapu first developed an interest in sky gazing and astronomy, which remains one of the lesser known facets about him even today.

To commemorate his 150th birth anniversary this year, several institutions working in astronomy research and outreach in the country have planned to organise telescope or naked-sky gazing sessions everyday, in one of the cities across the country till October next year.

Bapu Khagol Mela, the first-of-its-kind programme to celebrate Gandhiji’s deep-rooted liking for astronomy, will be a year-long celebration of Gandhiji’s vision of promoting sky gazing.

“The whole idea is to educate people about telescope observations and emphasise on the importance of sky gazing. There will be a host of events, hands-on-activities and various kinds of programmes held in several cities till October 2019,” Rathnasree Nandivada, the director, Nehru Planetarium, New Delhi, told The Indian Express.

Partnering in hosting the events would be the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, the Astronomical Society of India, the National Council of Science Museums and Harper Collins, along with all planetaria, science centres and amateur groups spread across the country.

“Bapu shared his thoughts regularly with the ashram and jail inmates through letters. He would even use a telescope to observe celestial objects and give talks on the spiritual upliftment he attained after observing the sky,” the director said, adding that it had been stated in many of Gandhiji’s writings.

Some of his writing are being readied to be kept on display as part of Khagol Talim, another event to mark the occasion.

While the sky gazing sessions will be organised in Porbandar on the 150th birth anniversary on Tuesday, other cities that will host similar sessions and activities are New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Calicut, Pilikula, Thiruvananthapuram, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Patna and Jaipur among others.

While the schedule for each of these cities is being finalised, Arvind Paranjype, the director, Nehru Planetarium, Mumbai said the sky gazing shows in Mumbai would have special slots giving brief information about Mahatma Gandhi.

“Since it is cloudy in Mumbai, our outdoor activities will be held in the coming months. In the meantime, we plan to fuse in snippets on Gandhiji during our sky gazing shows and keep the the students and visitors informed,” said Paranjype.

City-based Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) is also actively involved in the programme but officials said the schedules have not been finalised yet.

“We are involved in planning the activities, along with other teams,” said Sameer Dhurde, the in-charge, IUCAA, Public Outreach Programme.

Among the activities planned are, ‘Bapu Ki Khagol Potli’ that will feature a short planetarium show based on basic sky gazing with a voice-over script adapted from Gandhiji’s writings.

Bapu Khagol Vigyan will have a book on astronomy handed out to students adapted from Bapu’s writings. ‘Bharatiya parv, Bapu ke sang’, under which planetaria will collaborate for a production of a sky theatre show for those attending the Ardh Kumbh Mela has been scheduled between February 15 and 28 next year in Allahabad.

