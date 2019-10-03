Gandhi Jayanti: 36-hour UP House session begins, Opposition boycotts

A marathon 36-hour special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary began here on Wednesday with the Opposition boycotting the same. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at the Opposition, calling the boycott a “contempt of the House and an insult to Mahatma Gandhi”.

The Opposition said the BJP government was more interested in “setting a record” instead of taking up peoples’ issues.

Besides Samajwadi Party, BSP and all but one MLA of the Congress, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party also boycotted the proceedings. Only members of the ruling BJP and its ally Apna Dal were present in the House.

Addressing the special session, Adityanath said that whenever such a session is convened, Opposition leaders say that there should be a discussion on issues like poverty, but maintained a distance when the government took the initiative. “In this scenario, if the Opposition distances itself from a constructive discussion on poverty, development of the state and achieving goals of development, then it is not just the contempt of the House but also an insult to Bapu… It is also an insult to the poor, farmers and common people of Uttar Pradesh,” the Chief Minister said.

Setting the proceedings in motion, Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit said, “It’s unfortunate that the Opposition leaders, who agreed for the session, are not present. Probably, they did not remember that they had given consent for the session.”

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said his party was boycotting the session as it has been called only to set a record.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said the party had other plans for October 2. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also justified his party MLAs skipping the session, saying “the BJP will use it to further its communal ideology”.

BSP chief Mayawati said that the reason behind holding a special session was to hide the failures of the BJP government.

Cong MLA attends

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh spoke in the House, even as the Opposition boycotted proceedings. “I tried to speak on the issue of development while rising above party politics… I would accept whatever decision the party takes,” she told the media.