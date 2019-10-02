UP Speaker urges Opposition not to boycott 36-hour House session

As Opposition parties decided to boycott a 36-hour-long special session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and Assembly to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Tuesday urged them to honour their word during an all-party meeting held on the issue in August.

Advertising

Dikshit said that although the absence of Opposition members would not create any constitutional hurdle as they have staged walkouts in the past too, he was confident that they would attend the session and keep their word.

Dikshit said that while he wanted to organise a special session to discuss the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and mark Gandhi Jayanti, it was Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who suggested that non-stop 36-hour sittings be held in both Houses.

There are eight MDGs, including eradication of poverty, child mortality, illiteracy, and improving healthcare and gender equality.

Advertising

The Speaker said, “I had called a meeting of leaders and everyone was present from all the parties.. All welcomed the move with happiness.”

He said that even Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary had agreed to the special session.

“After the agreement by all, the matter was taken to the Cabinet for its approval,” said Dikshit, adding that there should not be any disagreement on Gandhi’s ideas and vision.

He also urged Opposition leaders to set aside their personal differences and expressed belief that they would attend the session.

However, the Congress, SP and BSP boycotted an all-party meeting convened Tuesday evening head of the session.

The Congress and SP clarified that the session coincided with their programmes on Gandhi Jayanti. While the Congress plans to take out a silent march led by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, SP leaders plan to sing bhajans near the Gandhi Pratima.