Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Here are the top inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

India is celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary today. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, or Bapu as he is fondly remembered, is known as the Father of the Nation. Born on October 2, 1869, Gandhiji led the independence movement against the British. Gandhi was instrumental in challenging the British-imposed salt tax with the Dandi Salt March in 1930. In 1942, he called for the British to Quit India. He led the non-cooperation movement in 1920. The United Nations also celebrates October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi’s belief in peace and non-violence.

Gandhi stayed away from the violent methods used by others. Instead, the leader preached non-violence or ahimsa and highlighted its importance. He was also instrumental in abolishing the practice of untouchability.

On Gandhi Jayanti, here are some of his most famous quotes:

# Be the change that you want to see in the world.

# Nobody can hurt me without my permission.

# The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.

# Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

# If you want real peace in the World, start with Children.

# The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

# In a gentle way, you can shake the world.

# Glory lies in the attempt to reach one’s goal and not in reaching it.

# The future depends on what you do today.

