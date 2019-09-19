Gambling money seized: Four cops, 1 Lokrakshak Dal jawan held for pocketing Rs 8.48 lakh in Rajkot

FOUR CONSTABLES and a Lokrakshak Dal (LRD) jawan posted at Vinchhiya police station in Rajkot district were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly pocketing Rs 8.48 lakh that they had seized during a raid on a gambling den, showing on record only Rs 48,340 as having been seized.

The five persons were arrested on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by one Rasik Melja, a resident of Pipardi village of Vinchhiya taluka. In hiss complaint, Melja named Vallabh Zapadiya, Lakshman Gohil, Shreedhar Sakariya, Gopal Shekh and Jilu Handa as accused. Zapadiya is a head constable while Sakariya, Shekh and Handa are constables. Gohil is an LRD jawan.

At a press conference in Rajkot, Superintendent of Rajkot Rural Police Balram Meena said that the five men had been booked under IPC Sections 193 (punishment for false evidence), 406 (breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 465 (punishment for forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 114 (common intent).

The SP said that the five personnel conducted a raid on a gambling den in Kandhevaliya village of Vinchhiya taluka on September 10. After the raid, the five got a case of gambling registered at Vinchhiya police station, stating that Rs 48,340 had been seized from eight gamblers. The same day, a charge sheet was also filed.

However, Melja, one of the eight gamblers booked by Vinchhiya police, met the SP after getting bail and complained that the amount seized during the raid was not Rs 48,340 but Rs 8,97,000.

The SP said that a primary enquiry found substance in Melja’s complaint and therefore a case was registered against the four constables and the LRD jawan. They were subsequently arrested.