Gambia Child deaths | Our raw material comes from reputed firms: pharma unit

Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, whose syrups have been potentially linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia, said that it procures raw material from certified and reputed companies. Experts have said that the di-ethylene glycol and ethylene glycol contaminants could have been present in the solvent used to make the syrup.

The company in a press release said it received official information regarding the issue on October 5, with the World Health Organization (WHO) raising the alert the next day. The Union health ministry was first informed about the issue by the WHO on September 29. Since then, as per the release by the company, the government agencies visited their facilities four times on October 1, 3, 6, and 7. The release said samples have been drawn and the results are awaited.

“We cannot comment on any other issues and shall update you as and when we receive information,” the release said.

