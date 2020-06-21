Galwan faceoff: Congress leaders demoralising soldiers, says Nadda

Nadda was addressing party cadres in Rajasthan and Telangana on virtual platforms (File) Nadda was addressing party cadres in Rajasthan and Telangana on virtual platforms (File)

Amid opposition parties asking questions over developments at the Line of Actual Control, the BJP on Saturday talked up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at the all-party meeting and attacked the Congress for “raising questions”.

BJP president J P Nadda, who addressed party cadres in Rajasthan and Telangana on virtual platforms, accused the Congress of being an “irresponsible” opposition and said its leaders are trying to “demoralise” the nation and the soldiers.

“In the all-party meeting, everyone unanimously stood with the Prime Minister. But the Congress wanted to know how did it happen, why did it happen… where did it happen… You have been in power, don’t you know how statements are made by the government on such issues?” Nadda said while addressing the BJP Rajasthan unit.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that no one has entered and no one is there. Indian Forces are committed to protect the borders. But the irresponsible opposition is trying to find blame,” he said.

Nadda’s remarks came after leaders across party lines sought answers over the killing of 20 soldiers from PM Modi, who told the all-party meeting on Friday that there was no intrusion on Indian soil and no capturing of any military posts.

The Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday issued a clarification saying the violence took place on June 15 because China was trying to erect structures “just across the LAC” and did not desist from such actions.

Quoting comments of the father of an injured soldier who criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “A brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest.”

Nadda ridiculed Rahul Gandhi for asking who sent the soldiers unarmed towards danger. “Why is the Congress party showing off its intelligence? He asked why the soldiers went there unarmed? Don’t you know the international laws? Why are you exposing the limits of your knowledge? You have caught on to an issue that could demoralise the soldiers,” Nadda said.

Meanwhile, some non-BJP CMs spoke out against the “manufactured controversy” and “commentary” surrounding the all-party meet.

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was “concerned by the manufactured controversy” surrounding the all-party meet. “This is the time to showcase our unity and solidarity with our armed forces and not the time to point fingers… Hon’ble PM and other Ministers gave very convincing answers at the APM…,” he tweeted.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tweeted, “The time is not for politics… We may have our differences in politics but we are united by our patriotism…we’re very happy with the all party meeting.”

SKM leader and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the PM’s remarks at the all-party meeting were “crystal clear in reaffirming India’s stand on the China issue”.

NPP leader and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said the PM’s “answers clearly reflected India’s strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty. All other ‘commentary’ may be best ignored.”

