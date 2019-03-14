President Kovind presents Gallantry Awards, Army Chief Bipin Rawat among recipients

President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday presented the gallantry awards to personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Among the recipients are Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who was presented the Param Vishisht Seva Medal; Major Tushar Gauba, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra and Vice Admiral Sunil Anand, who was given the Nao Sena Medal, among others.

The awards announced twice a year — at the time of Republic Day and Independence Day — have been instituted by the government to honour the bravery and sacrifice of officers who work in the three wings of the Indian military.

Army Chief General Rawat was awarded for distinguished service of the most exceptional order. General Rawat, who took charge in December 2016 and is the 27th Chief General of the Indian Army, has been awarded several other service awards including the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, the Vishisht Seva Medal, the Yudh Seva Medal and the Sena Medal.

Major Gauba was presented with the Kirti Chakra for killing three militants in close combat in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara sector, along the Line of Control (LoC), in May 2018. Major Gauba crawled as close as 20 metres to the militants and eliminated three of them.

Vice Admiral Sunil Anand was presented with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, which is given to nursing officers and other members of the Nursing Services in the Armed Forces for Distinguished Service of an exceptional order.

Other recipients of the gallantry awards were Sepoy Vrahma Pal Singh, Dhanawade Ravindra Baban (Posthumous), Lt General Surinder Singh, Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar Vayapillil, Air Marshal Balakrishnan Suresh, Major General Vijay Dnayandev Chowgule, Lt General Saranjeet Singh, Lt General Umesh Kumar Sharma, Major General Alok Raj, Rear Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, among others.