Gali gali me shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai: Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan

In a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi coined a new slogan–Gali gali me shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai. The Congress chief raised the slogan during a rally in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur. Interestingly, a similar slogan, Gali Gali me shor hai Rajiv Gandhi chor hai, was used against Rahul Gandhi’s father after the Bofors scam in the late 80s’ by the opposition parties.

Gandhi also pitched for more women participation in elections. “I want to see more women candidates in elections because nothing can happen in India without them,” said Gandhi in the poll-bound state.

Promising more employment opportunities if his party comes to power, Gandhi said, “Hum chahte hain ki ek din aap apne phone ke peeche dekho aur uspe likha ho ‘Made in Rajasthan’, ‘Made in Dungarpur’ (I want to see a day when at the back of your mobile phone it is written Made in Rajasthan, Made in Dungarpur.)”

Gandhi’s visit to Rajasthan came a few days after he held a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh. This is also his second visit to the state since his roadshow in Jaipur on August 11.

On Tuesday, during a rally in Rajasthan, BJP chief Amit Shah took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi saying it was doubtful whether the Congress leader knows about Rabi and Kharif crops and alleged the opposition party cannot protect farmers’ interest.

Addressing farmers at a function in Nagaur district of poll-bound Rajasthan, Shah also said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not give slogans merely for elections and they know how to make them a reality.

