Representative ‘ill-informed…not authorised to speak to the press’: Galgotias University issues apology after robodog controversy at AI summit

The controversy erupted when a clip from the summit went viral showing an individual at the Galgotias University stall introducing a robot dog’s capabilities and implying it had been developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 06:34 PM IST
Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R)Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R). (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Galgotias University has issued an official press release apologising for confusion arising from its exhibit at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi earlier this week, after a video of a robotic dog being presented at its pavilion sparked widespread online backlash and criticism.

The Greater Noida-based institution acknowledged that a representative at the summit provided incorrect information about the origins of the robotic dog on display, leading to misunderstanding about the nature of the technology showcased. The university said there was no institutional intent to misrepresent the innovation and emphasised its commitment to academic transparency.

The controversy erupted when a clip from the summit went viral showing Neha Singh, a professor of communications at the university, introducing a robot dog’s capabilities and implying it had been developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence. Social media users quickly pointed out that the device was a commercially available Chinese-made robot, widely identified as the Unitree Go2, and not a proprietary innovation by the institution.

Within hours of the clip spreading, netizens noted that the original manufacturer’s branding was visible on the robot, and its identity was quickly recognised by viewers as a product from Unitree Robotics, a China-based firm.

Must Read | Delhi AI Summit: The truth behind Galgotias University’s Chinese-made robotic dog

Following the online uproar, authorities at the summit asked the university to vacate its exhibition space. Government officials underlined that exhibitors at a showcase aimed at promoting Indian artificial intelligence leadership should uphold strict standards of representation.

Press statement issued by Galgotias University

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the university sought to clarify its position and apologise for any confusion caused by the episode. The statement reads, “We at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent AI Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“We request your kind understanding as there was no institutional intent to misrepresent this innovation. Galgotias University remains firmly committed to academic integrity, transparency, and responsible representation of our work. Understanding the organisers sentiment we have vacated the premises,” it adds.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier, Galgotias had issued a separate statement walking back the presentation. “Let us be clear — Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed. But what we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies right here in Bharat,” Galgotias University said in a statement on X.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R)
Representative 'ill-informed': Galgotias University issues apology after robodog controversy at AI summit
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
IND vs NED
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement