Representative ‘ill-informed…not authorised to speak to the press’: Galgotias University issues apology after robodog controversy at AI summit

Galgotias University has issued an official press release apologising for confusion arising from its exhibit at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi earlier this week, after a video of a robotic dog being presented at its pavilion sparked widespread online backlash and criticism.

The Greater Noida-based institution acknowledged that a representative at the summit provided incorrect information about the origins of the robotic dog on display, leading to misunderstanding about the nature of the technology showcased. The university said there was no institutional intent to misrepresent the innovation and emphasised its commitment to academic transparency.

The controversy erupted when a clip from the summit went viral showing Neha Singh, a professor of communications at the university, introducing a robot dog’s capabilities and implying it had been developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence. Social media users quickly pointed out that the device was a commercially available Chinese-made robot, widely identified as the Unitree Go2, and not a proprietary innovation by the institution.