Representative ‘ill-informed…not authorised to speak to the press’: Galgotias University issues apology after robodog controversy at AI summit

Galgotias University has issued an official press release apologising for confusion arising from its exhibit at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi earlier this week, after a video of a robotic dog being presented at its pavilion sparked widespread online backlash and criticism.
The Greater Noida-based institution acknowledged that a representative at the summit provided incorrect information about the origins of the robotic dog on display, leading to misunderstanding about the nature of the technology showcased. The university said there was no institutional intent to misrepresent the innovation and emphasised its commitment to academic transparency.
The controversy erupted when a clip from the summit went viral showing Neha Singh, a professor of communications at the university, introducing a robot dog’s capabilities and implying it had been developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence. Social media users quickly pointed out that the device was a commercially available Chinese-made robot, widely identified as the Unitree Go2, and not a proprietary innovation by the institution.
Within hours of the clip spreading, netizens noted that the original manufacturer’s branding was visible on the robot, and its identity was quickly recognised by viewers as a product from Unitree Robotics, a China-based firm.
Following the online uproar, authorities at the summit asked the university to vacate its exhibition space. Government officials underlined that exhibitors at a showcase aimed at promoting Indian artificial intelligence leadership should uphold strict standards of representation.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the university sought to clarify its position and apologise for any confusion caused by the episode. The statement reads, “We at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent AI Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press.”
“We request your kind understanding as there was no institutional intent to misrepresent this innovation. Galgotias University remains firmly committed to academic integrity, transparency, and responsible representation of our work. Understanding the organisers sentiment we have vacated the premises,” it adds.
Earlier, Galgotias had issued a separate statement walking back the presentation. “Let us be clear — Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed. But what we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies right here in Bharat,” Galgotias University said in a statement on X.
