Fiasco at India AI Expo: Galgotias University bagged a booth bigger than what 4 IITs combined got

The Galgotias University incident has put the spotlight on how space was allotted to exhibitors at the global AI event showcasing India’s tech achievements. The exhibition space at the India AI Impact Expo was leased out on a first-come-first-served basis under the supervision of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), with no formal vetting of what these institutions planned to showcase.

Galgotias University, a private institution, had been allotted a 155-square-metre booth at Bharat Mandapam’s Hall 6 before being evicted from the venue on account of the Chinese robot dog displayed by it. This space was over 15% more than four IITs and a research institution (housed in the same hall) put together. The allocation of space was done on a demand basis, according to an event organiser.