Fiasco at India AI Expo: Galgotias University bagged a booth bigger than what 4 IITs combined got
The exhibition space at the India AI Impact Expo was leased out on a first-come-first-served basis under the supervision of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), with no formal vetting of what these institutions planned to showcase.
The Galgotias University incident has put the spotlight on how space was allotted to exhibitors at the global AI event showcasing India’s tech achievements. The exhibition space at the India AI Impact Expo was leased out on a first-come-first-served basis under the supervision of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), with no formal vetting of what these institutions planned to showcase.
Galgotias University, a private institution, had been allotted a 155-square-metre booth at Bharat Mandapam’s Hall 6 before being evicted from the venue on account of the Chinese robot dog displayed by it. This space was over 15% more than four IITs and a research institution (housed in the same hall) put together. The allocation of space was done on a demand basis, according to an event organiser.
Floor plans obtained from the expo organisers show that four IITs and a research institution combined received 130 square metres of space. The breakup is as follows: IIT Bombay (35 sqm), IIT Chennai (35 sqm), IIT Kharagpur (24 sqm), IIT Gandhinagar (18 sqm), and Airawat Research Foundation at IIT Kanpur (18 sqm). The Indian Express had earlier reported that the IITs showcased AI-enabled flood alert systems, speech synthesis and waste segregation methods, among other things.
Payment varied according to the space allocated. At the fixed rate of Rs 9,000 per square metre for academic institutions, Galgotias alone paid approximately Rs 14 lakh (excluding taxes and electricity connection charges) to the government.
An official involved in selecting exhibitors said, “We were of the view that exhibitors would self-police and not display things they had no right to claim ownership over. The expo was planned according to international standards, and we did not want to direct what exhibitors can and cannot display.”
The controversy erupted on Wednesday when a professor at the Galgotias booth presented a commercially available Unitree Go2 robot, manufactured by China’s Unitree Robotics, as a product developed by the university. The ensuing backlash prompted authorities to ask the institution to vacate its stall, and the university subsequently issued an apology.
The STPI was in charge of setting up the expo, including renting out space to potential exhibitors. Queries sent by The Indian Express to MeitY and Galgotias University remained unanswered at the time of going to Press.
S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said the government wanted only original work to be showcased at the summit. “We want genuine and actual work to be exhibited. We don’t want a controversial agency which has misled the public,” he said.
“This is an exhibition meant for demonstration,” Krishnan said, adding that while such exhibitions do not involve formal certification processes, they are not meant to promote misleading claims.
Abhishek Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the IndiaAI Mission, said misrepresentation violated the terms exhibitors agreed to while participating at the expo.
