Gajera Global School: Former teacher accuses school trustee of sexual harassment in Surat

The teacher said, “I want justice. The accused is a high-profile person with political links. (Representational)

A 50-year-old former teacher of Gajera Global School in Surat lodged a police complaint of sexual harassment against high-profile diamond merchant Chuni Gajera, trustee of the school, on Tuesday.

The complainant, who lives in Piplod area of the city with her two children, was employed at Gajera Global School in 2018 and taught Hindi to students of classes six-10. After she had failed to comply with the school trustee’s alleged inappropriate demands, she was expelled from the school on March 27, 2019, she stated in her police complaint. The woman added that she was mentally and physically harassed by Chuni Gajera regularly.

The accused, on December 25, 2018, had called her to his office on the fifth floor of Laxmi Diamonds and physically harassed her, the complainant stated. The survivor mentioned that she managed to escape from his office. The accused continued to harass her by sending her messages and repeatedly calling her, she said.

Subsequently, Gajera Global School principal Shweta Parihar asked the former teacher to not come to school citing “rude behaviour towards students”, the complainant stated.

Sources said that the woman made representations to then police commissioner Satish Sharma. When no action was taken, the teacher filed a plea with the Gujarat High Court. The court ordered Surat Police to register an offence a few days ago. On Tuesday, Adajan police took her statements and lodged a complaint against Chuni Gajera under IPC sections 354 (A) and 354 (D) for assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty. The teacher said, “I want justice. The accused is a high-profile person with political links.”

Chuni Gajera could not be reached for comment.

