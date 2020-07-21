Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: ‘Don’t think Gehlot, Pilot will bury the hatchet…it’s a show scripted by Gehlot’

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (File) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (File)

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has been accused by the Congress of taking active role in disrupting the Ashok Gehlot government, talks to Liz Mathew about the political crisis in Rajasthan. Excerpts:

How do you see the political developments in Rajasthan?

The government is in a minority because of an internal fight in the Congress between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot – a fight that has been there since this government was elected. If you look at the incidents -– from the election victory (in 2018) to selection of Chief Minister to (the crisis) today — you will know there has been a vertical division in the party and in the government. We have been saying (all along that) it is vertically divided…but they always denied.

Today Gehlot is saying that he and the (former) deputy chief minister have not spoken to each other for 18 months; he said that his former deputy CM (Pilot) was good for nothing. At the same time, he is blaming us for this. How are we responsible for them not talking to each other; that his PCC chief was good for nothing?

Why is the Congress attacking you?

The Congress knows that better. What I understand is, initially I thought he was using my shoulders to train his guns on his PCC chief (Pilot), but now I realise he was trying to kill two birds with one stone: finish Sachin Pilot and defame me. All I have done is, I defeated his (Gehlot’s) son Vaibhav in the election [from Jodhpur Lojk Sabha seat].

Why were BJP leaders sympathising with Pilot?

We are in the political field; this much is allowed.

Have the developments in Jaipur gone the way the BJP expected? After Pilot’s rebellion, did things go wrong for BJP?

Where is BJP in the picture? We were not expecting anything. There was a vertical divide in the (Congress) party and we were expecting there would be a split. We were sure that this government will not complete five years.

What will BJP do in the current situation?

What can we do now? Let the court decide. We will see what we can do. Let’s see what stand Pilot-saab is taking. After that, let’s see. Also, let things go to the floor of the House.

Do you see the possibility of Gehlot and Pilot burying the hatchet?

I don’t think so. It’s a scripted story, and Gehlot is the producer and director (of it); he has decided the climax, too. If there is a deviation from the climax he has decided, one can see his restlessness. If you go back to the last few days, you can see that whenever there are reports of Congress leadership being in touch with Pilot, Gehlot showed frustration.

What is the immediate future of Rajasthan politics?

The future of the people of the state is in darkness. There’s so much uncertainty…. The CM has been so busy to get rid of the “good for nothing deputy CM.” Now the priority is to save his chair. At a time when the state is going through a pandemic, we have seen ruling party MLAs playing ‘antakshari’ at a resort and watching Sholay. At a time when the government should be feeding the poor, the Gehlot government was learning to cook Italian!

