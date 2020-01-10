GAIC to sell water soluble fertilisers imported from China

GAIC is nodal agency for the Government of Gujarat for promoting development of the agricultural industry and agro-based products. GAIC is nodal agency for the Government of Gujarat for promoting development of the agricultural industry and agro-based products.

The Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation (GAIC) has imported 300 metric tonnes (MT) of water soluble fertilisers from China, which it will be selling to farmers in Gujarat, said Managing Director of GAIC, KS Randhawa, on Thursday.

GAIC Chairman and BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav launched six different grades of imported water soluble fertilisers at a formal event in Ahmedabad. “This is a test launch and we will be scaling up to as high as 3,000 MT depending on the response from farmers. We will be learning in the process,” he said.

The Gandhinagar-based GAIC will be importing, packing and selling the imported fertiliser under its brand name through its 1,500 dealers' network in the state.

According to the GAIC official, water soluble fertilisers from China were the cheapest and this grade of fertilisers was not being manufactured by state-run fertiliser companies like the GSFC (Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited).

“As our motive is not profit, our fertilisers will be 5-10 percent cheaper that the products of similar quality available in the market.” The products that the company will be selling in markets across Gujarat are Calcium Nitrate, Mono Ammonium Phosphate, Potassium Sulphate, Soluble Potassium Nitrate, Mono Potassium Phosphate and NPK, which have been imported in powder form.

Officials said that GAIC has entered into the business of selling water soluble fertilisers because the products offered by multinational companies were very expensive, national players had poor reach in rural areas and the quality of products offered by regional players was also poor.

