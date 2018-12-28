Gaganyaan project to MSP hike: Key decisions taken by Union Cabinet

The Union Cabinet Friday announced a list of decisions including amendments to the crucial Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2017 (POCSO) and the ambitious indigenous Gaganyaan programme.

Here are all the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.

POCSO

The government introduced stringent measures to check the circulation of child pornography and the administration of hormones to children to attain early sexual maturity. Briefing reporters, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said children should be protected from sexual offences and the Cabinet has approved amendments to various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“This is a wholesome initiative whereby the entire POCSO architecture is not only strengthened but also enlarged so that artificial medicines or hormones could not be abused to kill the childliness of a child,” he said.

Gaganyaan project

The Cabinet approved Gaganyaan, India’s human spaceflight programme, which will see a 3-member crew spend a minimum of seven days in space at an overall cost of Rs 10,000 crore. The space programme, the largest ever, will make India the fourth country to send a human to space. ISRO is confident of pulling off the feat by 2022—the ambitious timeline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech.

Six PSUs to come up with IPO

The six firms to come up with IPOs are – Telecommunication Consultants (India) Ltd (TCIL), RailTel Corporation India Ltd, National Seed Corporation India Ltd (NSC), Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Ltd (THDCIL), Water & Power Consultancy Services (India) Ltd (WAPCOS) and FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals (India) Ltd (FAGMIL).

Kudremukh Iron Ore Company (KIOCL) will come up with FPO. “Listing will help PSUs to unlock potential and value,” Union Minister Ravi Prasad said.

MSP hike

Seeking to provide relief to coconut growers, a steep hike in minimum support price of copra by up to Rs 2,170 per quintal to Rs 9,521-9,920 for 2018-19 season was announced. The approval is based on recommendations of the government’s price advisory body Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

CACP recommends the hike, taking into account the cost of production, trends in the domestic and international prices of edible oils, overall demand and supply of copra and coconut oil, cost of processing of copra into coconut oil and the likely impact of the hike in MSPs on consumers.

Medicine/Homeopathy

The National Commission for Indian System of medicine/Homeopathy bill seeks to replace the existing regulator, the Central Council for Indian Medicine (CCIM), with a new body to ensure transparency and accountability. The draft proposes a common entrance exam and an exit exam for all graduates.