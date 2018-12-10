J&K BJP expels former MLA on charges of ‘indiscipline’ and ‘immorality’

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP Monday expelled its former MLA Gagan Bhagat on charges of “indiscipline’’ and “immorality” following the party’s disciplinary committee report to state president Ravinder Raina.

Pointing out that action was necessitated against him as he neither followed instructions of the disciplinary committee nor showed the discipline expected of a BJP member, Raina appealed the party workers and the public at large especially in R S Pura assembly constituency not to entertain him in reference to his earlier association with the party.

Contrary to the party line, Bhagat had earlier this month filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging dissolution of State Assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The petition was on Monday dismissed by the court after it declined to intervene into the matter.

Since the day he was suspended he had indulged in questionable activities which has brought only disrepute to party and as such the party which had brought him to the centre stage of state politics had to show him the door, said party’s chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi.

Describing Gagan Bhagat’s expulsion a step in the right direction, he said that it will go long way in ensuring discipline in the party and send a clear message that party will not tolerate indiscipline and immorality by its leaders and workers.

Gagan Bhagat was suspended for three months in July this year following circulation of some photographs showing him in “obscene positions’’ with a young woman from his constituency.

While the parents of the woman — a college student — had accused him of abducting their daughter, his wife Monika Sharma complained to the party that he had married her.

Bhagat and the woman had denied the charge, saying that the photographs were morphed.

Recommending his “immediate suspension” for three months, a three-member disciplinary committee in its report to the party’s state president had suggested that he be directed to settle all disputes with all concerned people during the suspension period. If he fails to do so, he should be expelled from the party, the committee had suggested earlier.