Gadkari takes a dig at politicians who have joined other parties

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has likened the politicians who quit their parties to join the party in power to “rats jumping out of sinking ship”.

“One should not compromise with one’s principles and ideology in politics. When I had become party president, I had visited CPI leader A B Bardhan, whom I immensely respected despite two of us belonging to political ideologies at two extremes. This visit had raised many eyebrows. But I took Bardhan’s blessings because he was someone who stood firm on his principle throughout his life,” Gadkari said.

He was speaking as chief guest at the release of a coffee table book on political icons organised by Lokmat group of newspaper on Sunday.

Claiming that politics is basically social work and not just for power, Gadkari said, “Gandhiji was in politics not for power, but to serve the society and country. Power eludes those who run after it. I am in politics from 1975. Despite several failures, I never thought of going to another party. The problem today is not of difference in thinking, but of thoughtlessness… Today people flock to the winning party, like rats who jump places when the ship starts sinking.”

Gadkari’s comments assume significance as several Opposition leaders have joined the BJP over the past few months.