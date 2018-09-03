Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Gadchiroli: Two tribals killed by ‘Naxals’

“The two, aged around 35, were reported missing at Bande area, just across the border in Chhattisgarh, around three to four days ago. Their bodies were found near Tadguda village on Saturday,” said Gadchiroli SP Shailesh Balkawde.

By: Express News Service | Nagpur | Published: September 3, 2018 2:51:47 am
Yunus had died on August 18 and his body was exhumed on August 25 and sent for postmortem examination as the victim's uncle had alleged foul play in his death. "A Naxal pamphlet was found near the bodies… it seems Naxals suspected them of being police informers," said Gadchiroli SP Shailesh Balkawd. (Representational Image)
Suspected to be police informers, two tribals from Chhattisgarh have been killed allegedly by Naxals near Gatta village in Gadchiroli district’s Etapalli tehsil.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Pada and Somaji Pada. “The two, aged around 35, were reported missing at Bande area, just across the border in Chhattisgarh, around three to four days ago. Their bodies were found near Tadguda village on Saturday,” said Gadchiroli SP Shailesh Balkawde. “A Naxal pamphlet was found near the bodies… it seems Naxals suspected them of being police informers.”

The pamphlet read: “Today’s young boys and girls are not mentally equipped to understand (the intricacies) of today’s world. They don’t have the kind of understanding that you have. It is your duty to guide them to the right path. See Sonu and Somaji Pada… have been handed down people’s verdict in terms of death penalty for giving false information to the police by acting as their stooges.”

