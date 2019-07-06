Gadchiroli Police recover deceased Naxal’s remains

Gadchiroli police have recovered the remains of a Naxalite, who they said was killed in an encounter in May, from the place where the Maoists had allegedly cremated him.

A press note by Gadchiroli police said, “Several Naxalites were suspected to have been injured in the encounter near Darachi village in Dhanora tehsil on May 27. There was secret information about one of them, Shyamrao alias Mukesh Pandu Gota, a resident of Pipliburgi village in Etapalli tahsil, having died in the encounter and his body being consigned to flames by the Naxals group to which he belonged. On searching the area, the remains of the body were recovered from the spot. Gota’s family also confirmed that the Naxals had handed over the ashes to them. The family has also confirmed that they have done the thirteenth-day rituals of Shyamrao.”

The police had recovered a 12 bore rifle, seven under barrel grenade launchers, three walkie-talkies, a Samsung tablet, a mobile charger and Naxal literature etc from the encounter spot.

Tribals are known to bury their dead but Naxalites often burn the bodies of the deceased colleagues so the police shouldn’t be able to establish identity.